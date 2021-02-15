2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,265,000 after buying an additional 3,614,768 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,901,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,663,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,056,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after buying an additional 645,766 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,528,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $55.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.10. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

