31,677 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Bought by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 127,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,897. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

