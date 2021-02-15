33,796 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Acquired by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after buying an additional 462,943 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,548,000 after buying an additional 692,177 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,288,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,847,000 after buying an additional 124,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after buying an additional 153,696 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.37. 15,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

