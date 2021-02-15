$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post sales of $4.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.51 billion and the lowest is $4.40 billion. Baidu posted sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $15.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $16.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.68 billion to $18.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baidu.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.37.

BIDU stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,862,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.94. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $322.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $86,410,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 56,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Baidu by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

