$4.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.70. Texas Pacific Land reported earnings per share of $9.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $21.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.30 to $21.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $28.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.98 to $29.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 322 shares of company stock worth $230,547. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.8% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $7,403,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $5,534,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $44.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,119.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,948. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $1,120.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $835.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $616.35.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

