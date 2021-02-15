441 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 441 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $83.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,092.52 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,921,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,138.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $905,010.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,978.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,317,591 shares of company stock worth $89,963,568. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

