4,958 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1,754.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE opened at $71.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

