$5.48 EPS Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.66. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings of $4.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $8.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $9.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $4.53 on Monday, hitting $245.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,803. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.23. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,832 shares of company stock worth $23,778,838 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,187,000 after acquiring an additional 661,231 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after buying an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

