$550.08 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to post $550.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $609.35 million and the lowest is $445.00 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $585.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 439,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.09%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

