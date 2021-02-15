$550.08 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021

Brokerages expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to post $550.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $609.35 million and the lowest is $445.00 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $585.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 439,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.09%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.