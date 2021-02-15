56,926 Shares in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,926 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Mercury Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 99,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $74.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average is $76.27. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $93,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,096,216.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $1,052,893. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MRCY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

