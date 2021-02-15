$6.34 EPS Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.20 and the highest is $6.46. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $6.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $26.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.15 to $26.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $28.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.30 to $28.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.73. 40,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,810. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $439.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

