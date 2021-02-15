6,000 Shares in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 23.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 138,200 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,589,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 16.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 388,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,875 shares of company stock worth $489,897. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMED shares. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of SMED opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $239.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.46. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.