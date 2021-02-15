6,299 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 71,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $13,418,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 142,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,771,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,649,000 after buying an additional 98,995 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $49.60 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08.

