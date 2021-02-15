6,307 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,397,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB opened at $47.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

