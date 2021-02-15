$716.42 Million in Sales Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce $716.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $710.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $722.85 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $551.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECHO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.17. 10,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $749.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

