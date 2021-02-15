$752.21 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will announce sales of $752.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $761.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $740.00 million. Ciena reported sales of $832.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.97.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.22. 17,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $111,280.00. Insiders sold a total of 39,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,612 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

