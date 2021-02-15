$886.22 Million in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report sales of $886.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880.91 million and the highest is $892.75 million. Illumina posted sales of $859.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $53.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.76. 167,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.11, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.01.

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total transaction of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares in the company, valued at $58,817,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

