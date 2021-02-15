9,000 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,751,000.

DFAE stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.00. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

