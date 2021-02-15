$93.47 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post $93.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.44 million and the highest is $100.39 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $87.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $365.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.67 million to $381.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $366.93 million, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $381.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of FCF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,986. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

