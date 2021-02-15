$94.65 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce sales of $94.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $95.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $90.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $361.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.60 million to $361.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $389.90 million, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $399.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

MGIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.71 million, a P/E ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $148,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

