AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Up 70.0% in January

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the January 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AB SKF (publ) stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

