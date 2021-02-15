Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO)’s (ADN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADN. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) to an undeperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CSFB lowered shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.25.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) stock opened at C$17.49 on Friday. Acadian Timber Corp. has a 1-year low of C$11.11 and a 1-year high of C$18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.09.

About Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

