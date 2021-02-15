Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 496,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Accenture worth $12,059,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,618,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Accenture by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,816,000 after purchasing an additional 289,337 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 519,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,507,000 after purchasing an additional 210,075 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.47. The stock had a trading volume of 41,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,997. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The firm has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold 517,214 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,198 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.