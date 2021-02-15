Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLF. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

