Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,480 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 55,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.