Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 120,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.55. 485,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,750,124. The company has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average of $83.47. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.