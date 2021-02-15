Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.24. 150,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $311.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,401 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

