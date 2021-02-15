Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,140,586. The stock has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

