Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Adient were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth $10,547,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth about $3,079,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth about $3,079,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Adient by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 297,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 175,415 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT opened at $37.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $38.26.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

