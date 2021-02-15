Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Raised by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,360 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 3.8% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $93.77 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.