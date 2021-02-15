Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$3.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of TSE AAV traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$506.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$2.75.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

