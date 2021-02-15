AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys New Shares in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000.

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $74.93 on Monday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $75.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29.

