AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) by 1,240.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.88% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,968.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Shares of BSMN stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.013 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th.

