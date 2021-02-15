AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $218,000 Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOG. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $11.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $539.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

