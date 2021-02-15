AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $237,000 Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $78.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.45. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.31.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.