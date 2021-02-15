AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 232 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 76,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

Shares of CWB stock opened at $92.20 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $92.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

