AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes $275,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Teladoc Health by 35.6% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

TDOC opened at $293.66 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $299.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.69.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $764,748.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,648,614.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,613 shares of company stock worth $60,652,948. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

