AE Wealth Management LLC Has $324,000 Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 410.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $101,633.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $55,287.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,368 shares of company stock worth $8,862,037. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $157.20 on Monday. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.61.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZEN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

