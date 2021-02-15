AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $310,000 in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTHM opened at $54.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $56.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75.

FTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fathom in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Fathom from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

