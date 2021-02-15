AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,749 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avangrid by 1,719.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 870,823 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Avangrid by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Avangrid by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

