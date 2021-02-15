AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,548 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,548 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,798,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,178 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 965,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,291,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 564,203 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,275,804. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPK opened at $5.61 on Monday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.