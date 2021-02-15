AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 939 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 253.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UTF opened at $26.84 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

