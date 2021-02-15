Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $126.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 12,335 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $377,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NASDAQ AFRM traded down $14.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,052. Affirm has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

