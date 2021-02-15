Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AFRM) Quiet Period Will End on February 22nd

Affirm’s (NASDAQ:AFRM) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 22nd. Affirm had issued 24,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $1,205,400,000 based on an initial share price of $49.00. During Affirm’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Shares of AFRM opened at $125.89 on Monday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $604,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

