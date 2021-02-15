Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $47,000.00 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AFL opened at $46.92 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Truist increased their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 1,015.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after buying an additional 1,033,575 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Aflac by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Aflac by 22,723.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

