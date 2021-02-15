Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ARGKF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Investec downgraded Aggreko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aggreko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Aggreko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aggreko presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Aggreko alerts:

OTCMKTS ARGKF opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.46. Aggreko has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.