Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Up 56.9% in January

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the January 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AIRT stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.47. Air T has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $42.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 22,980 shares of Air T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $431,104.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 16,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $305,340.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 43,376 shares of company stock worth $810,662 over the last 90 days. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

