Akropolis (AKRO) Price Reaches $0.0475

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Akropolis has a market cap of $121.07 million and $57.42 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Akropolis has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00069305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $472.30 or 0.00973358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00053031 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.53 or 0.05239884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00025096 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00018645 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

AKRO is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,548,320,692 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

Akropolis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.