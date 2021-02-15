Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $971,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $277.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $298.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Bank of America upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

