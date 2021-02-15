Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will report sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.28.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $123,529,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXN stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.39. 176,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,203. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $162.60.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

